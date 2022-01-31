Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce sales of $182.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.38 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $162.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $720.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.61 million to $721.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $749.54 million, with estimates ranging from $727.33 million to $765.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,983. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

