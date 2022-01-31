Brokerages Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. 399,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,971,643. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.