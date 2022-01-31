Brokerages Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. 399,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,971,643. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

