Brokerages Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. APA reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in APA by 43.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.