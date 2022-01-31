Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $560.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce $560.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $560.90 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $519.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

