Brokerages Expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) will announce $3.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.62 million and the highest is $4.20 million. Cidara Therapeutics reported sales of $3.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.96 million to $46.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.29 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $30.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cidara Therapeutics.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 371,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preetam Shah bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,501 in the last ninety days. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

