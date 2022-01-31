Brokerages Expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.23). Danimer Scientific reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%.

DNMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after acquiring an additional 635,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 117,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $515.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of -0.52. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.