Brokerages Expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.23). Danimer Scientific reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%.

DNMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after acquiring an additional 635,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 117,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $515.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of -0.52. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

