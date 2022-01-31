Brokerages Expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. HomeTrust Bancshares posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of HTBI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.43. 1,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $512.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $38,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $197,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

