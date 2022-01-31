Brokerages Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to announce $21.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $88.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million.

Several research firms recently commented on KYMR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,396. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $38.48 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $79.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

