Brokerages Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report sales of $54.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.30 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $46.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $197.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.20 million to $204.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $219.38 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $229.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

SPNE stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 160,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,906. The stock has a market cap of $436.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 719,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after acquiring an additional 562,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

