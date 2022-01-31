Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.71. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 523,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,047. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $104.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.