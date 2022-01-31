Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.71. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 523,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,047. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $104.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

