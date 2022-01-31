Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Target Price at C$30.17

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$26.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$22.76 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.59.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 21.9699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367 over the last quarter.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

