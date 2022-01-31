Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target at $157.75

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.12. 1,966,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,787. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $117.07 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 113.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Marriott International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

