Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) PT at $24.96

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.94. 12,377,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,686,702. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

