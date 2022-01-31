Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT at $9.71

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DALXF shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

DALXF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.24. 26,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,875. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

