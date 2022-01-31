Brokerages Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target at $104.63

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOVE. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $256,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,312 shares of company stock valued at $16,164,726. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lovesac by 271.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 23.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 30.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 48.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. 304,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,723. The stock has a market cap of $814.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

