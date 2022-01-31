Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.80.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$92.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The firm has a market cap of C$85.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.12 and a 12 month high of C$100.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

