Brokers Set Expectations for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H.B. Fuller in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

FUL opened at $71.78 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $50.62 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

