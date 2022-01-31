Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,612,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,030,030 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.1% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $514,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.00. 17,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,701. The company has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

