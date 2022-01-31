Bruce & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Bruce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,726 shares during the quarter. Edap Tms comprises approximately 0.8% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edap Tms were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 38,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

EDAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

EDAP stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,826. Edap Tms S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.