Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,894 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of Byline Bancorp worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

BY opened at $26.35 on Monday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $993.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

