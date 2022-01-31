Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,126.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADLF opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.12.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Wind Orca and Wind Osprey The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

