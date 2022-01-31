Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,664,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,780,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.73% of BCE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in BCE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in BCE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in BCE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,950,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,324,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $52.17. 9,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $53.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

