Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,102 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.3% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 1.65% of AutoZone worth $587,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 11.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.61.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded up $16.50 on Monday, reaching $1,967.66. 1,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,637. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,972.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,782.32.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

