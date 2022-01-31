Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 151,500 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 0.9% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.24% of Shopify worth $406,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.4% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $64.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $936.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,293.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,421.27. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $780.00 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,528.67.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

