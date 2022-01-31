Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $821.73 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $821,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $44.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,924.27. The stock had a trading volume of 46,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,829. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,318.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,379.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

