Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $821.73 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $821,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $44.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,924.27. The stock had a trading volume of 46,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,829. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,318.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,379.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
