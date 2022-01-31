Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,250 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 1.22% of Advance Auto Parts worth $160,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.74.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.35. 987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.28 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

