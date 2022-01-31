Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 412,482 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 412,482 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $348,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $10.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $570.67. 17,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,749. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

