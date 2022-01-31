California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $4.29 Million in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,226 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 48.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTH opened at $100.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $108.53. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

