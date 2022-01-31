California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,297 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LX. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,166,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 956,735 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 461,782 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 1,657.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 325,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Shares of LX stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $573.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

LexinFintech Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.