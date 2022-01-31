California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,941 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,941 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vroom were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Vroom by 11.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vroom by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Vroom by 5.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 5.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $966.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

