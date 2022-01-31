California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,579 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLI opened at $13.40 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $811.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.88.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

