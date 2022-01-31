California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

