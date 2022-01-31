Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $58.50 Average PT from Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CALX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.28. 1,458,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,324. Calix has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Calix will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,015. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

