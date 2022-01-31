Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $47.81. 11,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,732,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

