Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Thursday. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 10.71 ($0.14) on Monday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 32 ($0.43). The stock has a market cap of £42.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

