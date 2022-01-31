Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,946 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average of $118.98. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $136.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

