Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Domo were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 425.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO opened at $44.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.75. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.