Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

BHF opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

