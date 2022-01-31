Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 10,793 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POWI stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.