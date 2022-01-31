Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST opened at $95.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.