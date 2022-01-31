Capitolis Advisors LLC Invests $183,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,703 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

PulteGroup stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

