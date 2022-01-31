Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its target price raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 443.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of CAPR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 6.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.