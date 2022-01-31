Caption Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,100 PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $553,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $11,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $16,045,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $4,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

PowerSchool stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

