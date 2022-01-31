Caption Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,000 BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $451.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

