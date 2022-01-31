Caption Management LLC Purchases New Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $261,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 316.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 110,002 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $20,990,484 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

RADI stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

