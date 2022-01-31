Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report $45.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.88 billion and the lowest is $44.30 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $41.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $177.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.26 billion to $178.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $187.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $185.78 billion to $187.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 264.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 435,323 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,641. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.