Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 238,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 723,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

CRDL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. initiated coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

