Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carvana makes up 2.4% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Carvana worth $144,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3,261.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA traded up $10.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.55. 60,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $130.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.74.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

