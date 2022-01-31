Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price cut by Barclays from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.00.

CTLT stock opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average of $125.19. Catalent has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,007,724 shares of company stock worth $388,852,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 16.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 50.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

