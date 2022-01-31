Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 405.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Amundi acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $226,940,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT opened at $201.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average of $206.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.